Ryan Reynolds work friend Mark Ruffalo stays 'same size' in anger

On Instagram, Ryan posted three pictures from the sets of The Adam Project, a science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy. For the caption, Reynolds gave a hilarious reference about superhero Hulk, played by Ruffalo in the popular "Avengers" franchise.





"I have a friend from work too. But no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size. @markruffalo #TheAdamProject," Reynolds captioned the image.





The character Hulk turns into a giant green-skinned creature whenever emotionally provoked or stressed.





"The Adam Project" also stars Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr and Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana.





The sci-fi film shows Reynolds' character going back in time and uniting with his 13-year-old self so that he can find his physicist father, played by Ruffalo. Keener will play the villain.