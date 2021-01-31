Dhanush's Karnan to release this summer, makers reveal

Chennai :

Actor Dhanush teamed up with 'Pariyerum Perumal' Maari Selvaraj for the first time with his movie Karnan. Bankrolled by V Creations, Producer Kalaipuli S Dhanu officially unveiled the teaser of the movie in youtube and announced that the film is set to hit the screens on April 2021. Actor dhanush took to his official twitter handle to confirm the same.





The filmshoot has been wrapped in December 2020. This film has Rajisha Vijayan playing as female lead and Natty, Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Santhosh Narayanan has scored music for this film.







