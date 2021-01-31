David Magidoff joins 'Dexter' revival series

Los Angeles :

The limited series will also star Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott.





According to Deadline, Magidoff will play Teddy, a good-natured, quirky, dependable, eager to please rookie cop who is a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Angela Bishop (Jones).





As per the official logline, the revival is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.





It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, a world away from Miami.





Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.





In addition to Hall, Phillips and Siega, executive producers also include John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.





Production on the reboot will begin in February in Massachusetts and the makers are eyeing to air the show later this year.





"Dexter", the original series, ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons.