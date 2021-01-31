Dhruv Vikram-Mari Selvaraj film based on Kabaddi

A few months ago, we broke the news that Dhruv Vikram has signed his next that will be directed by Mari Selvaraj. The film will be produced by Pa Ranjith under his banner Neelam Productions. The film will be a sports drama and will be based on Kabaddi.
Chennai: The storyline is a rural drama that has lots of emotions, romance blended with unexpected twists and turns to it. “This will be a one-off film based on Kabaddi and will avoid stereotypes like other films in the similar genre previously. It has a lot of emotions and will be a rural subject,” a source told DT Next.
The film will go on floors only after Dhruv completes his film with Karthik Subbaraj in which Chiyaan Vikram plays another lead role. “The Dhruv-Mari Selvaraj project is currently in its pre-production stage and the cast and crew for the film haven’t been finalised yet. We could expect the project to go on the floor in the second half of the year,” the source added. Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj’s film with Dhanush titled Karnan will hit the screens on April 9.
