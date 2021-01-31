Nidhhi Agerwal joins Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan’s next

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal who was last seen in Pongal releases Bhoomi and Eeswaran has been finalised as the female lead for Pawan Kalyan’s next, which is a magnum opus like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Chennai : The pan-Indian film produced by AM Rathnam will be directed by Krish and will have music by MM Keeravani. “Nidhhi Aggerwal will play the solo female lead and has already shot for a song along with Pawan Kalyan,” a source said.



The film also has Anasuya Bharadwaj in another important role that will have a screen time of 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Vakeel Saab, which has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The project, which is the remake of Pink is directed by Venu Sriram and jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

