Powder will deal with several universal topics: Vijay Sri G

The teaser of Powder directed by Vijay Sri G and has Nikil Murukan and Vidya Pradeep in lead roles was recently unveiled by over 20 eminent personalities from Indian cinema. Madhavan, Shiv Rajkumar, Mammootty, Boney Kapoor, and Rana Daggubati unveiled it and has clocked five lakh views so far.

Chennai : “Our team has been receiving appreciation from several celebrities like Sasikumar sir and PC Sreeram sir, who told us that they liked the content,” director of the film Vijay Sri G told DT Next.



When asked if the film deals with cannibalism, Vijay Sri replied, “It deals with hunger issues rather. Today people in some parts of the world are starving because of the selfishness of fellow humans. We are pulling down people and are climbing up the ladder to ensure that we eat three meals a day. Apart from this Powder also deals with judgemental issues, for example on how police stop people on bikes and cars to check for drunk driving and vehicle checks going by their looks.”



On casting Nikil as a rugged cup with a beard and a jagged hairstyle, he said, “I am a director who has an eye for unusual heroes. In DhaDha 87, Charuhasan played a don. In Powder, I was convinced about Nikil pulling it off and he has done so.” Vijay Sri concluded by saying that they are aiming for a theatrical release in March.

