I spent a lot of time on Albert Sparma’s physicality: Jared Leto

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto starrer The Little Things released in India on Friday.

Directed by John Lee Hancock from his own original screenplay, Oscar award winner Jared Leto has played a delivery man named Albert Sparma.



Talking about his prep for Sparma, Leto says, “I spent a lot of time on his physicality; I was pretty adamant that it be a real transformation, that we’d go as far as we could without losing the audience, as far as the performance goes. And that was really rewarding. It was a fun character to play because there were no rules. For whatever reasons, he’s not able to have a job that reflects his intelligence and abilities, so I think that’s why Albert is attracted to Rami and Washington’s characters, because of the complexity of their work. He thinks of himself as a part-time detective, something he does in his free time.”

