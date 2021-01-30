Aahana Kumra draws inspiration from PT Usha to achieve athletic built

Mumbai :

"Who knew meeting PT Usha would become an inspiration. It's a great feeling to work so hard on my body and attain that kind of a physical built. I've been running intensively every day for 15 to 18 kilometres and really enjoying the process," Aahana told IANS.





Unconfirmed sources have suggested that she might be in talks to star in a sports film.





The actress was recently seen in Rohan Sippy's sitcom "Sandwich Forever", opposite Kunaal Roy Kapur, and also featuring Atul Kulkarni and Zakir Hussain.





She will be next see in the quirky slice-of-life film "Bawri Chhori", and is also set to make her podcast debut with a show titled "I Hear You". Aahana also has a remake of the popular French television drama "Call My Agent!" lined up.