A Sonu-Vishal faceoff in Irumbu Thirai Hindi remake

Vishal Krishna’s blockbuster film Irumbu Thirai is being remade in Hindi with speculation that Salman Khan would reprise his role. However, the exclusive update is that it will be Sonu Sood playing the hero in the Hindi version.

Chennai : This film will also mark Vishal’s Bollywood debut as he has been finalised to play the antagonist’s role. “Vishal will be seen playing Arjun’s role of Sathyamoorthy aka White Devil in the remake. An official announcement by the production house will be made soon,” said a source in the know of things to DT Next.



When contacted Sonu and Vishal told us that an official announcement on this will be made by the production house and cannot confirm their participation in the film until then. Previously , both these actors had shared screen space in the unreleased Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C.



Irumbu Thirai (2018) was directed by PS Mithran and had Samantha Akkineni playing the leading lady. On the work front, Vishal is awaiting the release of Chakra, another film after Irumbu Thirai that revolves around cybercrime. He would also revive Thupparivaalan 2 and shoot for Enemy. Meanwhile Sonu Sood has Prithviraj and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya in various stages of production.

