Gautham Karthik is popular across generations: Arun Chandran

Actor Gautham Karthik, who has Pathu Thala, untitled project with director Ezhil and another project with Badri Venkatesh has signed yet another one with debutant director Arun Chandran.
Chennai: To be produced by Firoz Hussain of SST Productions, the film is touted to be an investigative thriller. “I had recently narrated the script to Gautham and he liked it. He is an actor who has a fan following across generations. Those who are ardent fans of his grandfather Muthuraman and his father Karthik are still closely following Gautham’s career along with the current generation. We have designed this project in such a way that it appeals to all of them,” Arun told DT Next.
The story has a Madurai backdrop to it. “Once Gautham completes his current lineup of films, we would commence the shoot of this project. The film will be shot in the locales of Madurai,” he added. The rest of the cast and crew of the film will be finalised in the coming days.
