RGV’s D Company sneak peek raises curiosity

Director Ram Gopal Varma gave us a sneak peek into his upcoming film D Company recently. The nail-biting video that revolves around real-life incidents of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim has raised curiosity.

Chennai : The film will release across five languages and will also divulge into the life of other gangsters who worked closely with Dawood.



In a statement, RGV had recently said, “This is my dream project and my research on the subject matter of D Company came from my extensive interactions over the last 20 years with gangsters to encounter cops to middlemen of the underworld and also many film people who were involved with the underworld.



I have always been intrigued to tell the uniqueness of the Indian underworld and its strange and weird mix where everyone from criminals to politicians to cops to film stars were hopping into each other’s beds.” The film will be produced by Sagar Machanuru of Spark Productions and distributed by UFO Moviez India Ltd.

