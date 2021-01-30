Title logo of Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona to be launched at Burj Khalifa

The title logo of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa’s multilingual upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, will see a grand launch at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 31.

Chennai : Produced by Jack Manjunath and Shilpa Manjunath, the logo and a 180-second-long sneak peek of the film, which is Sudeepa’s 25th will be superimposed on the Burj Khalifa.



“It is incredible that the makers pulled off the colossal task of canvassing this film in a cinematically tasteful manner. I am very excited at the thought of witnessing an Indian film get such unprecedented visibility worldwide,” Kichcha Sudeepa said.



Director Anup Bhandari added: “As filmmakers, I think it is incumbent upon us to restore the confidence of the audiences in flocking back to the theatres. We have pieced Vikrant Rona together with a great amount of hard work and we’ve happily withstood all the odds of 2020 for it. I am glad that the reveal of its title logo and sneak peek is about to come along in such a big way.”



B Ajaneesh Loknath has composed music for the film, which will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

