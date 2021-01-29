KGF-Chapter 2 to release in theatres on July 16

Chennai :

Director Prashanth Neel announced on Friday that the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be released on July 16, 2021.





"KGF Chapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021.





#KGFChapter2onJuly16 @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @prakashraaj @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC @PrithvirajProd" Neel tweeted .





KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual venture, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.





Since KGF Chapter 1 turned out to be a hit across the country, it was natural for fans to want more. KGF worked wonders for Yash and the team and now, with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast, Chapter 2 appears to be on track to best its predecessor.





Chapter 1's focus was on Rocky killing Garuda to free the Kolar gold mine from his control. The latter was a savage and exploited his slaves. Adheera, who stayed away from the mine because of Garuda, will be seen going head to head with Yash's Rocky in Chapter 2 with Garuda now out of the way.





