Sara Ali Khan shares a dash of 'sweater days and winter haze'

Mumbai :

Sara shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the actress wearing an oversized white hoodie dress paired with thigh-high matching socks.





She completes the mood with trademark rhyming flair, to set winter moods.





"Sweater Days and Winter Haze... Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays," Sara wrote with the pictures, in which she she soaks the winter sun.

The actress recently returned from a holiday in Maldives. She had gone vacationing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.





On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film "Coolie No. 1" along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, "Atrangi Re". The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.





"Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.