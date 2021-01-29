Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Ishaan Khatter learns Tamil for his 'Phone Bhoot' role

Published: Jan 29,202106:59 PM by IANS

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is learning to speak Tamil for his role in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

"I've been taking diction lessons and it's really exciting for me to learn a new language (Tamil)," said Ishaan.

"I'm enjoying the process and want to give it my best shot," Ishaan added.

The actor co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film Pippa lined up. He will start shooting for the film soon after he wraps up Phone Bhoot.

