'Maanadu teaser will be out on my birthday': STR

Actor Silambarasan aks STR took to his verified social media while penning a letter to his fans with this announcement. It read, "You gave an enormous success to the film ‘Eeswaran’ which was completed very quickly during the Corona period. I owe a lot of thanks for your love. I consider you, my fans more than my family. I want to be with you on my birthday. But due to previous commitments, I won't be available in town on my birthday. Hence I request my fan-family not to visit my house on that occasion and go disappointed without meeting me. I promise you that I will be organising an event soon, to meet you directly.





"On this happiest occasion, I would like to share that the ‘Maanaadu’ teaser will be released on my birthday. Enjoy. ” it further read.

'Maanadu' is produced by Suresh Kamatchi with Yuvan Shankar Raja's music. The movie also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Surya, SA Chandrasekhar, and Premji Amaren in prominent roles.





On the work front, Silambarasan aka STR was last seen in a transformed look in his Pongal released - Eeswaran. He is also working on the project 'Pathuthala' with Gautham Karthik, directed by Narthan & N. Krishnan.