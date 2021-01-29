Darshan Kumaar joins T-Series' R Madhavan-led suspense thriller

Mumbai :

Kumaar, known for his performance in movies like "Mary Kom", "NH10" and "Sarbjit", said 2021 has begun on a high note for him.





"I’m super excited to be part of the film. It is always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars, too.





"Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I’m also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor,” the actor said in a statement.





The 34-year-old actor started shooting for the film recently.





The movie also marks singer Khushali Kumar's acting debut.