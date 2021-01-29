Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Darshan Kumaar joins T-Series' R Madhavan-led suspense thriller

Published: Jan 29,202102:52 PM by PTI

Actor Darshan Kumaar has been roped in to star alongside R Madhavan in a suspense thriller film, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Kookie Gulati, also features actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Actor R Madhavan (File Photo)
Mumbai:
Kumaar, known for his performance in movies like "Mary Kom", "NH10" and "Sarbjit", said 2021 has begun on a high note for him. 

"I’m super excited to be part of the film. It is always great when you get to work on a good script. But what makes the experience even more enriching is when you have great co-stars, too. 

"Madhavan is one of the best actors in our industry, who always delivers out-of-the-box performances. I’m also looking forward to working with Aparshakti Khurana, who is a wonderful actor,” the actor said in a statement. 

The 34-year-old actor started shooting for the film recently. 

The movie also marks singer Khushali Kumar's acting debut. 

