Sat, Jan 30, 2021

Cardi B 'was crying and angry' after watching 'The White Tiger'

Published: Jan 29,202101:42 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Rapper Cardi B says she was so impressed with The White Tiger that the recently-released film left her angry and in tears. She had words of praise for Priyanka Chopras performance, too, after the Indian actress thanked her for her praise.

Los Angeles:
"White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it," Cardi B tweeted after watching the India-centric film that released digitally last weekend. 

Reacting to the rapper's post, Priyanka replied: "Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it" 

To this, Cardi B responded: "Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable … You was amazing." 

The film is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. 

It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles.


Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations