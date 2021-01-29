Cardi B 'was crying and angry' after watching 'The White Tiger'

Los Angeles :

"White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it," Cardi B tweeted after watching the India-centric film that released digitally last weekend.





Reacting to the rapper's post, Priyanka replied: "Same @iamcardib! Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it"





To this, Cardi B responded: "Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable … You was amazing."





The film is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.





It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles.





