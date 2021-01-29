Rebel Wilson opens up on being treated differently since weight loss

Los Angeles :

"I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you," she said during a radio show, femalefirst.co.uk reported.





"Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I'm like, is this what other people experienced all the time?" she added.





The 40-year-old actress also admitted she finds it bizarre that body transformations are so fascinating to people.





"I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there's so much going on in the world," said the actress.





She had recently admitted she feels "so sad" that she spent 20 years overweight.