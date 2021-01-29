Fri, Jan 29, 2021

Anandhi, Sam Jones film has a rural TN backdrop to it

Published: Jan 29,202104:00 AM

Sam Jones, who was last seen playing Bala in Dharmaprabhu is on the verge of completing his next in which Kayal Anandhi plays the female lead.

Kayal Anandhi and Sam Jones.
Chennai: “We started the film before the lockdown in March and shot for a week. We have resumed the shooting now. It will be a single-schedule in which we will wrap up the entire film.” Sam told DT Next. The yet-untitled project will be shot across Madurai, Theni and Pollachi. When asked if the film belongs to sports genre, he replied, “It is a film that is inspired from a boy’s life in Madurai. It not only has sports backdrop to it but also family sentiment. It is a proper sports and family drama.” Directed by Thamarai Selvan and produced by Mas Cinemas, the film will release in theatres initially. “This is a film that would attract families to theatres. So, we are planning a theatrical release. The title announcement will be made soon,” he remarked.

