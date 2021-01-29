Shruti joins Prabhas starrer Salaar

Actor-musician Shruti Haasan is set to star in KGF director Prashanth Neel’s underworld action thriller Salaar, the makers announced on Thursday. The film, touted to be a Pan-India project, will feature Shruti opposite Prabhas, who will be seen playing a violent character.

Chennai : The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on her 35th birthday on Thursday.



“Wish you a very happy birthday Shruti Haasan. We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen,” Hombale Films tweeted.



Prabhas also took to Instagram and shared a picture of her, writing, “Looking forward to working with you on Salaar.”



The film, which is being produced in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi simultaneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti Salaar is aiming to release in 2021. Shruti will next be seen in Laabam and Vakeel Saab.

