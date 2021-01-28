STR and GVM joins together for the third time

Chennai :

The new project is bankrolled by Vels Film International. The makers officially announced about this successful combo of Simbu and GVM, in their official social media handle. It read, "On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear. @SilambarasanTR_ & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh"





STR also confirmed the same in his verified Twitter account.

On the work front, Silambarasan aka STR was last seen in a transformed look in his Pongal released - Eeswaran. He is also working on the long-pending Venkat Prabhu's 'Maanadu'. Another project ' Pathuthala' with Gautham Karthik is also in line.