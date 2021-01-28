Thu, Jan 28, 2021

STR and GVM joins together for the third time

Published: Jan 28,202110:45 PM by Online desk

Actor Simbu and Director Gautham Menon will be teaming up for the third time in an as-yet-untitled film following the box office hits, 'Vinnaithandi Varuvaya' and 'Achcham Enbathu Madamiyada'.

Image courtesy: Twitter
The new project is bankrolled by Vels Film International. The makers officially announced about this successful combo of Simbu and GVM, in their official social media handle. It read, "On this auspicious Day, #VelsFilmInternational Elated to announce a collaboration with dear. @SilambarasanTR_  & director @menongautham for a film beginning very soon from a really brilliant script. More exciting details will follow. #PositiveVibes #SilambarasanTR47 @IshariKGanesh"

STR also confirmed the same in his verified Twitter account.
On the work front, Silambarasan aka STR was last seen in a transformed look in his Pongal released - Eeswaran. He is also working on the long-pending Venkat Prabhu's  'Maanadu'. Another project ' Pathuthala' with Gautham Karthik is also in line.

