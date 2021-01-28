Dhruv Vikram Joins Hands With Director Mari Selvaraj

Chennai :

Director Mari Selvaraj and Dhruv Vikram will be joining together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled project, to be produced by director Pa. Ranjith's Neelam Productions.





Actor Dhruv Vikram made this announcement in his verified Instagram account on Thursday. Dhruv wrote "It’s official! Can’t wait to be part of their magic" @neelam_productions @mariselvaraj84"