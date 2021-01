Bigg Boss fame Tharshan and Losliya in 'Google Kuttappan'

Chennai :

The Tamil remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie 'Android Kunjappan' has been titled as 'Google Kuttappan'. The movie will feature Bigg boss fame Tharshan and Losliya along with Yogi Babu, announced the makers.





'Android Kunjappan' is a 2019 Malayalam blockbuster comedy. It's a known fact that the Tamil rights of the movie were bagged by veteran director KS Ravikumar. Accordingly, 'Google Kuttappan' will also have KS Ravikumar in the lead role.





The movie will be directed by directors Sabari and Saravanan who also happen to ADs of KS Ravikumar. The music will be composed by Ghibran while lyrics are penned by Madan Karky.





Tharshan is expected to play the son of KS Ravikumar while Losliya will play his lady love.