Cannes Film Festival postponed to July 2021

Cannes :

In a brief statement, the festival's organisers said that the festival has been pushed by two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





''As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed,'' Cannes said in the statement.





''Initially scheduled from May 11 to 22, 2021, the festival will therefore now take place from July 6 to 17, 2021,'' it added.





The announcement comes after days of speculation that the festival might be postponed as cases continue to surge across Europe.





Last year’s edition was cancelled due to the pandemic and replaced by a low-key event in October, showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.