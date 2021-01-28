SK plays a college student in his next titled Don

The announcement of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s next film was made on Wednesday. To be produced by Lyca Productions and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the film titled Don will be directed by debutant director Cibi Chakaravarthi. He previously assisted Atlee in Theri and Mersal.
Chennai: Talking to DT Next, Cibi said, “It is a huge responsibility indeed as I would set an example to other debut directors on handling a big star in their first film. I penned the script of Don with Sivakarthikeyan in mind and had narrated to him the script for the first time in 2018. I narrated a second version to him in 2019. After completing his projects in the pipeline, we will now start with Don.”
Cibi added that the film will have Siva playing a college student. “We wanted to break away from the stereotype of naming a gangster film like this. This is a college story in which he is a rebel. There will be a don in every college and SK is the don here. It will be a light-hearted film with comedy and emotions,” he opened up. The director said that the film will go on floors in the middle of February. “This will be shot in a rapid pace and will have a surprise star ensemble,” he concluded. Don will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.
