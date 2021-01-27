Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime: It's never too late

Mumbai :

Tahira posted a video on Instagram where she is seen doing jump squats.





"Not going to let multiple alibis come in the way to regain my fitness. From side effects of medicine, to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to gym being closed due to coronavirus. I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore! #fitness #itsnevertoolate," she wrote as caption.

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The childhood sweethearts got married in 2008 and welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.