Kareena on pre-natal yoga and the importance of fitness through pregnancy

New Delhi :

The star has always prioritised fitness, and it's no surprise that she's hitting the mat regularly during her pregnancy too, sending a strong message to women. "Practicing mind- body wellness, especially while you are pregnant is extremely essential. Yoga has helped me develop heightened awareness of my body and to be honest, I just feel so much better when I do yoga," said Kareena Kapoor Khan.





IANSlife caught up with Kareena at the launch of PUMA studio line to find out more about her association with the brand and what works while working out during a pregnancy.





Q: Is pregnancy easier the second time around, in a sense you know what to expect while expecting?





A: Even though you've been there and done that, your second pregnancy might spring a surprise at you. They say it's a lot easier the second time around, but that's not always true. Of course, you are more experienced than the first time, however, the second pregnancy definitely differs physiologically from the first time.





Q: Why is it important for women to continue working while pregnant?





A: I feel it's very important to keep oneself busy during pregnancy. It helps you turn off your worries and have a more comfortable pregnancy. In fact, I have always led a very active lifestyle and I just can't change that about myself just because I am pregnant. I would say do what makes you happy for a healthy pregnancy. If working makes you happy, then you should do it.





Q: Fitness should be an important part of your pregnancy journey, you agree?





A: Definitely. Working out during pregnancy has multiple benefits. It relieves stress, battles mood swings, strengthens immunity and prepares your body for delivery. That's why my association with PUMA, especially now, makes even more sense.





Q: Your fitness routine through this pregnancy?





A: I have been doing a lot of yoga. Pre-natal yoga is helping me power through my pregnancy.





Q: While children are a joy they are also an expense, many women shirk the financial discussion with their partner, do you think couples should speak about it?





A: Yes, of course. One must have an open discussion with their partner about their financial well-being. Getting ready for parenthood involves a lot of financial preparation. Bringing up a child is a huge responsibility and it's very important to assess your finances.





Q: Your recent images in PUMA studio line went viral as they portrayed a stronger fiercer you... is that a new Kareena??





A: I have always been very strong and fierce. I wouldn't call it the new Kareena. In fact, I have always believed in encouraging women to be their unapologetic self. My association with PUMA has given me an opportunity to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. Fitness is an integral part of my life and I truly enjoy it in its various forms. It feels great to be the face of a brand you deeply resonate with. My recent images in PUMA's Studio Collection reflects who I am.





Q: What is the one difference between this and your first pregnancy?





A: I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.





The actress can be seen wearing chic yoga wear as she launches the latest yoga collection- Studio Line by PUMA.





She adds: "PUMA's Studio Line feels like second skin, making working out easier and more stylish. I hope to inspire women to show up to their mat and live a life of confidence and self-care."