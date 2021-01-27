Soorarai Pottru to be reviewed by Oscar panel

Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s critically-acclaimed Soorarai Pottru that premiered on OTT platform on November 12 last year is in the race for the Academy Awards under various categories including Best Actor, director, and composer among others.
Chennai: Rajasekar Pandian, the co-producer of the film, on Tuesday announced that the film is being reviewed by the Academy Screening Room. Soorarai Pottru that premiered on Amazon Prime is loosely based on the life of Captain C R Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Talking to DT Next, Rajasekara Pandian said, “We had got the confirmation from the panel that they would be viewing the film on Tuesday. Usually, movies are screened for the jury at four or five screens in Los Angeles where we would have to host them. Now, everything is virtual. We send them a link and they can view the film.
Also, there are a few relaxations made for OTT releases.” However, Rajasekar stayed grounded when asked about the categories he would expect the movie to sweep awards that will take place on April 25 this year. “Even a nomination would be a great motivation to our team. Certainly winning the award would make us happier,” he concluded.
Also, there are a few relaxations made for OTT releases.” However, Rajasekar stayed grounded when asked about the categories he would expect the movie to sweep awards that will take place on April 25 this year. “Even a nomination would be a great motivation to our team. Certainly winning the award would make us happier,” he concluded.
Conversations