Suriya's Soorarai Pottru in Oscar race, makers confident of impressing jury

Chennai :

The movie won the hearts of all sections of audiences. Soorarai Pottru has already created a record. It holds the rare distinction of a Tamil movie that was directly released in OTT and have been watched by maximum number of audiences.





To add feather to the hat of the hardworking Soorarai Pottru team, the movie finds itself in the Oscar race now. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, the organisors of the Academy Awards have made plenty of changes in the rules this year. Movies released in OTT also find a place in competition section to garner greater glory this year. Soorarai Pottru competing in general category of Oscar, is in the race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer and Best story writer and other categories.

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today 👍🏼👍🏼 @Suriya_offl#SudhaKongara@gvprakash@TheAcademypic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021

The movie is available on the Academy Screening Room from today to be viewed by the academy members and voted to be nominated. Co-producer Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian said “Our team is confident that the film will impress upon the Oscar Jury members as how it has impressed millions of film-lovers across the globe.”