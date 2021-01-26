Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for confusing ‘Republic’ with ‘Freedom’

Mumbai :

On the 72nd Republic Day of India, the 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to extend warm wishes to her fans and followers. The tweet, in which she used the word ‘swatantra’, instead of ‘gantantra’ (republic), went viral in no time.





Although she later corrected her tweet, the trolls showed no mercy in calling out the ignorance of the actor.

Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian.

Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens 🧡🤍💚

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/4hvAU6SCFe — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 26, 2021

The netizens trolled the ‘Dhadhkan’ actor in their own unique ways. Check out some of the tweets here:

Shilpa, it is our #RepublicDay or #गणतंत्रदिवस . Independence Day is on 15th August.

Happy #RepublicDay to your family and you and may we all uphold our Constitution.

JAI HIND , JAI BHARAT, JAI SAMVEDHAN! 🇮🇳@TheShilpaShetty . https://t.co/j0RUkupCyE — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 26, 2021

Earlier Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, A.R. Rahman, among several others had also wished their followers on Instagram and Twitter.





Republic Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of the nation came into effect. Though we gained independence on August 15, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950.