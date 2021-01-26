Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for confusing ‘Republic’ with ‘Freedom’

Bollywood actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently got trolled by netizens after she made a goof-up, confusing the word ‘Gantantra’ (republic) with ‘Swatantra’ (freedom).
Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian.— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 26, 2021
Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens 🧡🤍💚
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/4hvAU6SCFe
Shilpa, it is our #RepublicDay or #गणतंत्रदिवस . Independence Day is on 15th August.— Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 26, 2021
Happy #RepublicDay to your family and you and may we all uphold our Constitution.
JAI HIND , JAI BHARAT, JAI SAMVEDHAN! 🇮🇳@TheShilpaShetty . https://t.co/j0RUkupCyE
