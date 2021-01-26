It’s easy to tarnish an actors’ image: Vishnu Vishal

Chennai :

In the statement Vishnu said that he was being abused by his neighbour on the first floor and retorted on January 23 only after he was called names. Apparently, Vishnu and his friends were celebrating his DOP’s birthday and even admitted that alcohol was served.





Talking to DT Next, he said, “I have admitted to having gone into a depression, being an alcoholic a few years ago and how I quit the habit. Do you think a person who is a habitual drinker would have a sixpack ab? To be more honest, I drank alcohol in a very limited quantity on New Year’s eve after a few months. I have been working out hard for FIR and Mohandas. I didn’t consume alcohol even after my bestie from the US who was in Chennai tried to insist that I have a drink.”





Vishnu opened up further and said that he was being harassed by his neighbour for quite some time now.





“This has been happening since the day I rented the apartment. I have been living away from my parents because I am shooting with a large crew and do not want them to put them at a risk of contracting COVID. Hence I moved to this apartment in Kotturpuram. In fact, I should have lodged a complaint with the police first for all the abuses I have been facing. Dad stopped me from doing it. When Jwala was here, she was surprised to see an empty apartment without couches, and beds because I had decided on moving out soon. I was pulled up for walking on the terrace and lifting weights. Just because I am an actor, people think the image could be easily tarnished. They wanted me to brand as an alcoholic and they succeeded in it.”





Vishnu said that they celebrated the DOP’s birthday with music and alcohol. “I didn’t drink though. Is serving alcohol to celebrate someone’s birthday a crime? This is funny. When cops arrived, I asked them to check my home to seize anything illegal they find. These are unnecessary stress for me in between handling the production of FIR and Mohandas,” he added.





On the work front, produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, FIR is on the verge of being wrapped up next week while the pre-production of Mohandas will be completed soon.