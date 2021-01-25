SS Rajamouli announces the release date of RRR

The maker of the movie SS Rajamouli took to his verified Twitter account and announced that his much-anticipated film 'RRR' will be released on 13th October 2021.
Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021. #RRRMovie#RRRFestivalOnOct13th@tarak9999@AlwaysRamCharan@ajaydevgn@aliaa08@oliviamorris891@thondankani@RRRMovie@DVVMoviespic.twitter.com/NCIHHXQ8Im— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 25, 2021
This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021
The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!
THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie#RRRFestivalOnOct13th#RRRpic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi
Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you've never witnessed!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 25, 2021
Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021 👊🏼#RRRFestivalOnOct13th#RRR#RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/7vSMf0bI5n
Conversations