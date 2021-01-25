Tue, Jan 26, 2021

SS Rajamouli announces the release date of RRR

Published: Jan 25,202108:58 PM by Online desk

The maker of the movie SS Rajamouli took to his verified Twitter account and announced that his much-anticipated film 'RRR' will be released on 13th October 2021.

Image courtesy: RRR movie Twitter
Chennai:
The much-awaited RRR that boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is all set to be released on October 13.

"This October 13, witness Fire Fire and Water Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before Raised fist The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!

THE RIDE BEGINS...

#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR ",  reads a tweet on the film's official Twitter account on Monday . 
Actor Ramcharan, Jr. NTR and other lead actors of the movie also happily shared the happy news about RRR release, to their fans in his social media.
The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports suggest the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.

