Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ release date announced

Published: Jan 25,202106:42 PM

Sun Pictures took twitter to announce the news that 'Annaatthe' will be releasing on November 4th, 2021.

Chennai:
The release date of Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, has been unveiled. The film will hit screens on November 4 2021 as a Deepavali release.

Makers of Annaatthe wrote on Twitter, “#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!”

Produced by Sun Pictures, Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles. D Imman to compose music.

