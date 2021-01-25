Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ release date announced

Sun Pictures took twitter to announce the news that 'Annaatthe' will be releasing on November 4th, 2021.
Chennai:
The release date of Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, has been unveiled. The film will hit screens on November 4 2021 as a Deepavali release.
Makers of Annaatthe wrote on Twitter, “#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!”
Produced by Sun Pictures, Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles. D Imman to compose music.
#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021!— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) January 25, 2021
Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali! @rajinikanth@directorsiva@KeerthyOfficial@immancomposerpic.twitter.com/NwdrvtVtSE
