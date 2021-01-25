Priyanka Thanks Fans For 'Opening Weekend' Support To 'The White Tiger'

London :





"Ending opening weekend with a full heart. I'm blown away by the love for #TheWhiteTiger's release on @netflix this weekend. Your support in watching this film has made it trend globally in the top 10 in less than 48 hours + counting. Thank you to every one of you who watched, posted, shared amazing reviews, and held space for this incredible cast & crew," Priyanka shared on Instagram late on Sunday.





"I'm so emotional seeing such an amazing response globally to a movie with an all INDIAN star cast! Films led by visionaries challenge us and light fires in our collective souls. Thank you #AravindAdiga #RaminBahrani @mukul.deora @ava @netflix and all the amazingly talented players that made this movie possible and accessible to all," she added.





The actress continued: "I am so grateful for your support and for this remarkable film. THANK YOU @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao for being the best teammates."





She also shared a picture of herself posing in front of the illuminated title of the movie.

The film is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in other pivotal roles.