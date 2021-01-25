Deepika celebrates 3 years of 'movie of a lifetime' Padmaavat

Mumbai :

The video assorts scenes of Deepika in the film as she talks about how grateful she is to have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali thrice. The actress-director duo have worked together in films "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" (2013) and "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) apart from "Padmaavat".





Captioning the video, she wrote on Instagram: "Some memories and experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie and character of a lifetime. #3yearsofpadmaavat."