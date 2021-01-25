Would like to keep expanding my horizon: Jonita Gandhi

Chennai :

Jonita Gandhi’s Chellamma from Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, and Naino from Wah Zindagi have been topping the charts for weeks now.





“Such magic happens when we are comfortable working with someone. When it comes to choosing songs, the context of the song in the narrative matters to me.





More than that it is about who makes the music matters a lot. I choose projects that help me learn something new,” she begins. Reflecting on her career that has spanned over seven years, the vocalist says that she feels like she has just started. “The more you do the more you want to do is what I believe in. It is like an ocean and there are lots of opportunities to grow and explore. I am looking to expand my horizon by singing various genres and choosing various stories. There are also a lot of people, who I haven’t worked with,” she adds.





Like actors transforming themselves for different films, singers too go through a similar process according to Jonita. “Rather than the composers, I adapt to the song I render my vocals to. However, yes, there are certain things that are similar when I work with different composers. But things are different now because we work remotely and songs are recorded through virtual sessions. But yes, different people work in different ways which have been a great learning curve. Rest is the same because now I am in a studio sending my voice to composers to record,” she smiles.





Apart from films, Jonita’s independent albums too have a wider reach. “It is encouraging has leading music labels are coming forward to produce independent music videos. Moreover, it is not only the big names that thrive in the independent scene. Even small-time musicians are leading the show. Moreover, good music resonates with people in any digital platform through word of mouth,” she opens up.





Jonita has been rumoured to be in a relationship with composer Anirudh Ravichander during the lockdown. “I can only laugh at it because people are so bored. I don’t know from where such rumours surface,” she concludes.