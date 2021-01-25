Musician’s 100-day singing project is a tribute to challenging times

Chennai :

One among them is the various 100-days challenges. City-based musician Shravan Kalai decided to take up the ‘100-days challenge trend’ a step ahead. He did a 100-seconds 100-songs in 100-days project as a tribute to challenging times.





Titled Yaelelo Paatu, the series was completed recently. “I started the series along with my friend Vadivarasu by mid-September and completed it on December 31. Vadivarasu wrote the lyrics for all songs and I composed them. It wasn’t an easy process because each composition had to be different from the other. We were extremely careful while writing and composing the songs. The most challenging part was to complete each song in just 100-seconds,” says Shravan.





Instead of sticking to one music style, the team tried all genres of music including Carnatic, indie pop, rock, gaana, Hindustani, R&B, hip hop and rap. “It was an interesting project and helped us come out from our comfort zone. This project was the result of a team effort — my wife handled the camera, friend Meera did the animation, and my cousin helped in editing the songs.





When the project kickstarted, I was the only singer; but later, five singers collaborated with me,” he adds.