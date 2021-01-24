Raashi Khanna joins the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun

Chennai :

The film has been tentatively titled Bramam.





The latest is that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead in the Malayalam version. The actress will reprise Radhika Apte’s role from the original.





The project will be directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran, and is likely to go on floors next week. Mamta Mohandas is said to be roped in for the character played by Tabu. Sreekar Prasad will handle the editing.





The film which is bankrolled by the banner AP International is expected to be shot entirely inside Kerala.