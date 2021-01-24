Vishal’s Chakra OTT premiere cancelled

Chennai :

The latest we hear from sources close to Vishal is that the film will not be premiered on the OTT platform.





“The film was bought for a little over Rs 53 crore. However, the deal couldn’t be finalised because of the ongoing issue between Vishal and Trident Arts production house. In a new twist and turn of events, Vishal has filed another case saying that he wouldn’t be paying Trident Arts the compensation for Action’s failure,” the source said.





Directed by MS Anandhan and produced by Vishal Film Factory, the storyline of the film is based on an online scam. Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra play female leads in the film. The music of the film is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.