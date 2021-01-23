Brie Larson bags drama series Lessons in Chemistry

Los Angeles :

Susannah Grant, who was previously nominated for an Academy Award for writing the screenplay for Erin Brockovich, will write and executive produce the series for Apple, reports variety.com.





Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are also associated as executive producers while Apple Studios will produce the project.





The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus.





Set in the early 1960s, Lessons In Chemistry is about Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society that thinks that women belong in the domestic sphere.





Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab. She then accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives, and the men who are suddenly listening, a lot more than recipes, even as she craves a return to science.





Lessons In Chemistry is expected to be released in 2022.