Actor-Krav Maga trainer Sree Ram dies after falling off terrace

Chennai :

Police said that the incident happened when the 60-year-old man tried to climb the steel staircase to the under-construction second floor. He slipped and fell on the sunshade of his house and became unconscious. While the family members were under the impression that he was involved in cleaning of the terrace, a neighbour noticed that someone is lying unconscious on the sunshade alerted his family members.





His daughter confirmed that it was him and alerted the 108 ambulance. However, the ambulance crew declared him dead due to excessive bleeding from the nose.





On information, Sastri Nagar police retrieved his body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





