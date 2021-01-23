Rashmika begins shooting for her B’wood debut Mission Majnu

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who awaits the release of Sulthan with Karthi Sivakumar in Tamil has was recently in Mumbai to shoot for her Bollywood debut titled Mission Majnu.
Chennai: A source close to the actress told us that she had participated in workshops and shot for the film as well in the city. Talking about the film Rashmika had said, “It is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me. I am super excited to be part of a team that has so much passion. We are all working together to make it even more amazing. I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences.” Mission Majnu is inspired by real events and is set in the 1970s. It revolves around the story of a mission that changed the relationship between India and Pakistan.
