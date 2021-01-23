Raghava Lawrence begins shooting for Rudhran

We had earlier reported that Raghava Lawrence’s next film is titled Rudhran.
Chennai: A few weeks ago talking to DT Next, Lawrence had said that Rudhran will be the first film he would shoot for post lockdown. The film that marks the debut directorial of producer Kathiresan of Five Star Creations went on floors in Chennai earlier this week. Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play the heroine while GV Prakash will be composing the music. Lawrence also has Chandramukhi 2 which will be produced by Sun Pictures and directed by P Vasu.
