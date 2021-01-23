When Akshay’s team returned his flight ticket to the production house

Akshay Kumar, India’s highest-paid actor made his debut in the south with his role of Pakshirajan in 2.0.

Chennai : The film was launched in London at the production company’s headquarters. The launch was attended by the actor and the pictures too went viral on social media. However, there is a backstory we heard about Akshay attending the launch. The producers, who have their base in Chennai had booked a business class ticket for the actor from Mumbai to London. Much to their shock, the ticket was returned by the actor’s team with a message that the actor has refused to accept the ticket and instead asked one of the production members to travel in it. “Akshay makes it a point to travel by his chartered flight regardless of the destination. Why would he travel in a passenger’s flight, even if it is business class,” a source told us. Not only Akshay, unlike Tamil actors, but many Bollywood stars prefer traveling to any destination, especially to their villas in Dubai in their chartered flights and private jets.