Shraddha Srinath’s Kaliyugam starts rolling

Chennai :

To be helmed by Pramodh Sundar, the film is produced by KS Ramakrishna of Prime Cinemas on behalf of RK International. The shoot of the film was launched in Chennai by Kalaippuli S Thaanu and Murali Ramasamy.





Talking to DT Next, Pramodh said, “The film is set in 2050 and yet will have sets that will be relatable to the audience. Shraddha willingly agreed to play the lead. The story is set in Chennai and the film will go on floors in January.”





Ramcharan, who has previously worked as an assistant cameraman to PC Sreeram, will be the cinematographer of Kaliyugam.