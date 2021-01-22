Vijay Sethupathi to play Prabhas’ villain in Salaar

Chennai :

A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The shoot of the film will begin with Prabhas and Vijay Sethupathi’s portions. Sethu has given less than a month for the film and will shoot in a single schedule without a break for his combination scenes with Prabhas. Of late, he has been allocating dates less than a month for most of his projects and has been finishing them off in quick successions. VS will shoot in similar schedules for Mumbaikar and Gandhi Talks as well.”





To be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Hombale Films is bankrolling the project. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Master also in which he played an antagonist and won critical acclaim.





Vijay Sethupathi’s next release will be Laabam. He also has Maamanithan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in various stages of production.