Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Mahesh Babu's fitness mantra: Accept no limits

Published: Jan 21,202110:31 PM by IANS

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has shared his fitness mantra, where he urges fans and followers to accept no limits in their regime.

File photo
Hyderabad:
In an Instagram video that he shared, Mahesh is seen doing boxed jump squats.

"Raise your game! Accept no limits. Be unstoppable! #BoxJumps #FitnessGoals @minash.gabriel," the actor wrote as the caption.

Talking about his upcoming work, Mahesh's next production venture is "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh portrays Unnikrishnan.

The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.

