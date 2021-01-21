Fans of Ajith choose a unique approach for the 'Valimai'update

Chennai :

Fans of Ajith Kumar have been requesting constantly the producer of the movie Boney Kapoor and the director Vinoth for updates on their matinee idol’s upcoming film 'Valimai'. Yet, there hasn’t been any official announcement on the film since it went on floors last year.





Meanwhile, an purported announcement on behalf of Ajith Kumar floated in the media saying that Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor will give an update on the film soon and requested the fans to be patient until then.





With many top stars’ movie released last week on the occasion of Pongal, the anxious Ajith fans from Tenkasi district went on to print a banner, praying Lord Muruga for an update on Ajith's 'Valimai' movie along with a photo of themselves standing in front of the temple.

















This photo has gone viral on social media especially by the fans of Ajith Kumar.





‘Valimai’, directed by Vinoth has Ajith playing the role of a police cop. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music while the project is being produced by Boney Kapoor.