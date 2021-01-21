Pammal K Samandam, Chandramukhi Fame Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Passes Away At 98

Chennai :

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, better known for Tamil audience as a lovable grandfather of Kamal Hassan in 'Pammal K Sambandam' and as a temple priest who introduces the lead character Chandramukhi in Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Chandramukhi' is one of the notable actors from Malayalam film industry.





Unnikrishnan was diagnosed with pneumonia and the novel coronavirus, a few weeks ago. However, he tested as negative for COVID 19, a day before his demise and was discharged home.





On January 20, Unnikrishnan had developed a setback and was rushed to the hospital in Kannur, where he breathed his last.





It is to be noted that Unnikrishnan started his career in the film industry at the age of 73 and played noteworthy roles in many critically-acclaimed Malayalam films.





Actor Kamal Hassan condoled the demise of his co-star with a heartfelt note in social media. In his message, Kamal said, "Unnikrishnan Namboothiri entered the industry at the age of 73 and made Malayalees laugh for 18 years. He was hailed for his infectious energy. He was supposed to be a centenarian in two years but has left us today. My heartfelt tributes."

Unnikrishnan is survived by 4 children- 2 sons and 2 daughters.